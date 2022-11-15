These sparkly trousers from Penneys are flying off the shelves

It’s officially party season, and we’re on the hunt for some glitzy new pieces to add to our wardrobe.

Penneys is always our go-to for budget friendly outfits, and these stunning sequinned flare trousers have definitely caught our eye.

They are perfect for a Christmas party, a gals night out, or a date night this festive season.

Irish influencer Lauren Arthurs styled the sparkly trousers with a black crop top, an oversized black blazer, and a pair of black heels – and we are obsessed with the look.

She shared a photo of her OOTN to Instagram, and wrote: “Tis the season ✨ Gals, how fast can you run to @primark for these disco pants? 🪩”

One follower commented on the post: “Love the sparkle ✨️ you look gorgeous 😍”, and another wrote: “Love the trousers ✨”

Want to get your hands on these statement trousers?

They are available in Penneys stores nationwide for just €18. What a steal!