We are obsessed with these looks!

These are the Zara dresses Irish influencers are loving right now

Looking to add a pop of colour to your wardrobe? Then look no further than Zara!

The popular retailer have gorgeous new pieces to brighten up your looks, and we’ve found two stunning colourful dresses that Irish influencers are loving right now.

Louise Cooney stepped out in a gorgeous halter neck printed dress on Friday night, and shared her OOTD with her 212k Instagram followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Cooney (@louisecooney_)

She captioned the post: “Friday night, date night 💕🍸🍕”.

Irish fitness influencer Maeve Madden commented: “gorgeous love the dress 😍”, while blogger Em Sheldon wrote: “This dress 😍”

Want to steal Louise’s style? Grab the dress for just €29.95 here before it sells out!

Dublin-based influencer Sophie Murray has serious style, and we were obsessed with her holiday looks when she jetted off to Greece last month.

After arriving in Santorini, Sophie shared some fab photos in another popular piece from Zara to Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Love drunk 🥰😚💓✈️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPHIE MURRAY (@sophie_murraayy)

Commenting on her snaps, one follower wrote: “This dress 🙌❤️🔥”.

Another penned: “Your outfit and the bag 😍😍😍 Sophie I am in love with that style 🔥”

The printed dress is almost sold out, so get it here for €39.95 before it’s too late.