These are the must-have designer jewellery dupes from Amazon

There is no doubt that Amazon has some great bargains, but have you ever taken a look at their jewellery? Because they have some incredible dupes for designer pieces!

With the Christmas rush finally over, we are aware that January is not the time for splurging.

However, to help you get through the month why not treat yourself to some cute dupes and save some €€ while you’re at it?

Take a look at some of our favourite dupes the brand has to offer below:

Something that is on nearly every woman’s wish list is the Bottega Veneta droplet earrings, made popular by stars such as Hailey Bieber.

The retail price for these beauties starts at €550 and comes in a range of various sizes and colours.

However, the classic gold ones as seen on Justin’s wife are priced at a whopping €580.

Amazon currently stocks an identical pair of earrings for just €10.70.

Another dream purchase is Cartier’s stunning love ring, however, this will set you back well over €1,000.

It would only be rude not to avail of Amazon’s incredible dupe for just €11.89.

The ring can be bought in a variety of colours ranging from gold, silver and rose gold.

The Van Cleef bracelet is another popular piece of jewellery that has had many searching for it’s dupes.

Naturally, few have over €4,500 to spend on a bracelet, especially in January and so we’ve found an incredible look-a-like set that features not just the bracelet but matching earrings and necklace.

The gorgeous set retails for just €9.32 online.

These pieces are sure to add to any outfit and are an incredible bargain, retailing at just a fraction of the designer’s prices.

Maybe January doesn’t have to be a bad month after all!