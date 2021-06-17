We've found your top 5 essentials for this summer

The top five pieces in Zara right now perfect for summer

With the warmer weather and outdoor dinners and drinks taking off, we found the top five pieces in Zara that will get you from work appropriate to party-ready in no time.

From sundresses to crop tops, we’ve found your top 5 essentials for this summer.

Take a look below:

1. Sweet Summer Dress

This dress has taken the world by storm after going viral on TikTok on numerous occasions.

This summer staple is good for any occasion and can be dressed up or down.

Grab yours for €49.95 here.

2. The Statement Shirt

This statement shirt is perfect for everyone this summer.

This shirt screams colour and is perfect for a chill day at the beach over a bikini or dressed up with heels.

This crop is for sale for €39.95 here.

3. Pink Perfection

This wide-leg hot pink jeans have been almost impossible to get your hands on.

The popular pants will brighten everyone’s day with their unique colour and also come in lemon yellow and hunter green.

Get yours for €39.95 here.

4. Garden Party Skirt

This green printed mini skirt is bringing all the 70’s vibes this summer.

The big printed flowers and the beautiful green colour will leave everyone wanting more.

Buy it now for €29.95 here.

5. Satin Summer Dreams

This red satin dress will definitely turn heads this summer.

This satin dress, which also comes in black, is the perfect summer essential for your wardrobe.

Buy your own here for €29.95 here.