The best red carpet looks from the IFTA Awards over the years

The 2021 Virtual IFTA Awards take place this Sunday, June 4.

The awards show will be broadcast on Virgin Media One at 10pm, hosted by Gráinne Seoige.

Ahead of the event, we have taken a look back at some of the best red carpet looks from the IFTAs over the years.

Take a look:

Amy Huberman

Amy Huberman looked incredible on the IFTA Awards 2016 red carpet.

The Finding Joy star wore a floral mesh gown by Turkish designer Umit Kutluk, pairing the look with stilettos from her range with Bourbon.

Glenda Gilson

Back in 2018, Glenda Gilson wore a gorgeous gold number on the IFTAs red carpet.

The former Xposé presenter looked slick in her sparkling floor-length dress.

The mum-of-two added a large leather Obi belt to the look, and pulled her hair back into a slick ponytail.

Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams wore an incredible black dress with a featuring a sheer panel on the waist at the 2016 IFTA Awards.

The Irish presenter completed the look with black and gold heels, hoop earrings and a variety of rings on her fingers.

Simone Kirby

Another show-stopping look that we loved at the IFTA Awards was Simone Kirby’s metallic dress in 2017.

The Irish actress wowed in a black sequined, off-the-shoulder gown made by Vivienne Westwood, accessorised with Edge Only jewellery.

Charlie Murphy

Charlie Murphy brought 1950’s old Hollywood glamour to the IFTA Awards in 2016.

The Peaky Blinders star stunned in a black vintage dress with a V-neckline and a flowy skirt from the waist down, and paired the look with a bold red lip and black stilettos.

The actress later donated the dress to raise money for Down Syndrome Ireland.

Amanda Byram

Amanda Byram looked incredible on the IFTAs red carpet in 2018, wearing a bright orange dress.

The stunning long sleeved dress included embellishment on the waist and shoulder, and the Irish presented paired the look with a matching orange lipstick, silver heels and diamonté earrings.

Miriam O’Callaghan

Back in 2017, Miriam O’Callaghan stunned on the red carpet in this elegant white number.

The sparkling dress was from the Limerick-based dress hire boutique The Ivory Closet.

The RTÉ star completed the look with sparkly, bow heels, hoop earrings and wore her hair in curls.