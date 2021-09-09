The best looks from the 2020 National Television Awards red carpet

The 2021 National Television Awards takes place tonight, live from London’s O2 Arena.
The event celebrates the leading TV moments from the past year, and sees a host of famous faces step out in style on the red carpet.
Ahead of tonight’s show, we have rounded up our favourite looks from last year’s event.
Take a look:
Maura Higgins
View this post on Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague
View this post on Instagram
Holly Willoughby
View this post on Instagram
Laura Whitmore
View this post on Instagram
Maya Jama
View this post on Instagram
Gabby Dawn Allen
View this post on Instagram
Rochelle Humes
View this post on Instagram
Ferne McCann
View this post on Instagram
Jesy Nelson
JESY NELSON YOU LOOK STUNNING #NTAs pic.twitter.com/vUanBZY2xA
— georgia ミ☆ (@cherylsgeorgia) January 28, 2020
