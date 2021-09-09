Home Style The best looks from the 2020 National Television Awards red carpet

The 2021 awards show takes place tonight

By
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
-

The 2021 National Television Awards takes place tonight, live from London’s O2 Arena.

The event celebrates the leading TV moments from the past year, and sees a host of famous faces step out in style on the red carpet.

Ahead of tonight’s show, we have rounded up our favourite looks from last year’s event.

Take a look:

Maura Higgins

 

Molly-Mae Hague

 

Holly Willoughby

 

Laura Whitmore

 

Maya Jama

 

Gabby Dawn Allen 

Rochelle Humes 

Ferne McCann 

 

Jesy Nelson

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

