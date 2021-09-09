The best looks from the 2020 National Television Awards red carpet

The 2021 National Television Awards takes place tonight, live from London’s O2 Arena.

The event celebrates the leading TV moments from the past year, and sees a host of famous faces step out in style on the red carpet.

Ahead of tonight’s show, we have rounded up our favourite looks from last year’s event.

Take a look:

Maura Higgins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins) on Jan 28, 2020 at 12:49pm PST

Molly-Mae Hague

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

Holly Willoughby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jan 28, 2020 at 10:23am PST

Laura Whitmore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura (@thewhitmore) on Jan 28, 2020 at 2:26pm PST

Maya Jama

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Jama (@mayajama)

Gabby Dawn Allen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ɢᴀʙʙʏ ᴅᴀᴡɴ ᴀʟʟᴇɴ (@gabbydawnallen)

Rochelle Humes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes)

Ferne McCann

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann)

Jesy Nelson