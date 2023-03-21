Steal Their Style: Our favourite looks from the winter Love Island 2023 reunion

The final of the winter series of Love Island 2023 aired on Monday, March 13 and saw Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan crowned the winners.

The 35 contestants all stepped out in serious style at the reunion, which aired on ITV, on Sunday night.

Check out our favourite looks from the event, and where you can get your hands on them:

Lydia Karakyriakou

Casa Amor bombshell Lydia Karakyriakou stole the show at Sunday night’s reunion in this gorgeous Nadine Merabi co-ord.

You can buy the top for €190 here, and the skirt for €130 here.

Ellie Spence

Ellie Spence looked elegant for Sunday night’s reunion in this black maxi dress.

You can buy the Jacquemus dress for €840 here.

Tanya Manhenga

Tanya Manhenga lived her Belle moment for the reunion on Sunday night.

You can shop her dress here for €301.95.

Rosie Seabrook

Rosie Seabrook was the centre of attention in this gorgeous co-ord on Sunday night.

You can shop the glittery two piece here for £150.

Samie Elishi

Samie Elishi stepped out in style for the Love Island reunion on Sunday night, wearing Rat & Boa.

Shop the Fabienne Dress for €260 here.

Olivia Hawkins

Olivia Hawkins stunned in a gold Nadine Merabi number on Sunday night.

Shop the Kendal Gold Dress for €600 here.