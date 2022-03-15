Steal Her Style: Roz Purcell stuns in rented orange dress from sustainable Irish brand

Roz Purcell is a big fan of sustainable brands, and her latest look is very eco-friendly.

The Irish model rented a stunning orange dress from online retailer Greens Are Good For You for a recent photoshoot.

The former Miss Universe Ireland 2010 took to Instagram on Monday to share photos in the dress, which features fab fur cuffs.

One fan commented on the snaps: “Amazing dress and you look incredible as always 🔥🙌❤️”

Another wrote: “This dressssss😍😍😍”, while a third penned: “Everything about this look 😍 stunning 🔥”

Want to steal Roz’s style? You can rent the dress, which is from H&M’s Innovation range, for €50 here.