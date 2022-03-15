Steal Her Style: Roz Purcell stuns in rented orange dress from sustainable Irish brand

Roz Purcell is a big fan of sustainable brands, and her latest look is very eco-friendly.
The Irish model rented a stunning orange dress from online retailer Greens Are Good For You for a recent photoshoot.
The former Miss Universe Ireland 2010 took to Instagram on Monday to share photos in the dress, which features fab fur cuffs.
View this post on Instagram
One fan commented on the snaps: “Amazing dress and you look incredible as always 🔥🙌❤️”
Another wrote: “This dressssss😍😍😍”, while a third penned: “Everything about this look 😍 stunning 🔥”
Want to steal Roz’s style? You can rent the dress, which is from H&M’s Innovation range, for €50 here.
Ad