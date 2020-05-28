We can finally dress for sunny weather in Ireland!

Steal Her Style: Rosie Connolly stuns in the perfect outfit for summer

Rosie Connolly is one of our favourite people to follow for style inspo, and her latest Instagram post has us swooning.

The 30-year-old donned a gorgeous cream crop top on Instagram, and we’ve decided we definitely need it in our wardrobe.

The top features super cute bow straps, and the bust design allows you to wear it with or without a bra.

Think Rosie’s top would suit you too? The cute ensemble can be found on Topshop for just €29.

We’ve also found some similar tops at an even lower price point, for those who may be sticking to a budget.

Check them out below:

Nasty Gal

If you’re looking for something on a budget, then this white crop top is the perfect choice for you.

The tie straps match Rosie’s fabulous look, and it only costs €14 on Nasty Gal.

The top can be found HERE.

Crave Closet

This cute cotton embroidered top is perfect for the summer months ahead.

With ruffled straps and a string belt to highlight the waistline, this crop top is a great alternative to Rosie’s look.

It can be found HERE on the Crave Closet website for just €21.99.

Boohoo

If you like Rosie’s look but want to give it an edgy makeover, then this is the top for you.

This zip front crop top has a v-neckline, and it also comes in the colour black.

You can pick it up HERE for €18.90.

ASOS

This ASOS top is perfect for the classic “jeans and a nice top” combo.

It features a square neckline with tie straps in a textured grid.

Get the look HERE.

