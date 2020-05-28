Nicky Byrne shares iconic throwback snaps to celebrate Mark Feehily’s birthday

The singer is celebrating his 40th birthday today

Nicky Byrne has shared some iconic throwback photos, to celebrate Mark Feehily’s 40th birthday.

The Dancing With The Stars presenter has known the birthday boy for twenty-two years – ever since Westlife was formed in 1998.

Taking to Instagram, Nicky posted a heartfelt message alongside a string of sweet snaps.

“Twenty-two years I have known this bloke!” he started the post.

“He is one ‘fabulous’ guy and an incredible singer. Happy 40th Birthday Markus Patrick Feehily 🎉.”

The 41-year-old then revealed that there was an amusing tale behind the last picture in the post.

“Ps: look at the last picture in this collection. Story behind our stern faces is hilarious,” he penned. “But, one for just us!”

“Let’s just say myself and Mark had a ‘tiny’ difference of opinion on something just before the shot was taken!! 😂🥴 Making it an ‘epic’ picture 👌🤷🏼‍♂️❤️,” he added.

