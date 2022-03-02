Steal Her Style: Meghan Markle stuns in blue ombre gown at NAACP Awards

Meghan Markle looked stunning in a blue ombre gown for the NAACP Awards on Saturday night.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a gorgeous Christopher John Rodgers blue ombre gown for the occasion, which cost an estimated £2000.

The dress featured a glamorous one-shoulder silhouette, a knee-high slit, and a chiffon sash that extended into a two-foot-long train behind her.

The former Suits star paired the dress £7,000 of accessories, including Alexis Bittar earrings, a gold Cartier bracelet, and her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s chain cuff on the other wrist.

According to Coupon Ninja, searches for “Blue ombre dress” skyrocketed after Meghan stepped out in the dress.

A spokesperson said: “Wherever Meghan Markle goes, a red carpet awaits. She has proven time and time again to be a fashion icon and a talented actress, and an advocate for women’s rights.”

“It is a designer’s dream for her to wear one of their designs, with them selling out in minutes after she is pictured wearing them.”

“The Duchess has influenced viewers and trends worldwide with her effortless and elegant style, with everyone wanting to dress like the former princess.”

“Her style is most definitely one that deserves recognition and to be celebrated,” they added.

We have found some similar ombre maxi dresses that are a fraction of the price of Meghan’s designer gown.

The stunning Chi Chi London high neck ombre maxi dress in blue below was €136.99, but it is now on sale for €95.85 on ASOS.

Shop it here.

ASOS also have a stunning baby blue maxi dress that would be perfect to wear for a wedding.

Just like Meghan’s dress, it features a leg slit and has one-shoulder.

It is also on sale here from €82.99 down to €58.99.