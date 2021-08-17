Steal Her Style: Love Island’s Mary Bedford looks incredible in marble print dress

We have been loving Mary Bedford’s looks on Love Island this season.
The model is always bang on trend – wearing bold prints, bright colours and stunning co-ords.
Her green marble print dress had us seriously swooning, and her beau Aaron seemed to be a big fan of it too!
We’ve found some similar pieces so you can steal her style.
Take a look:
I Saw It First
If you’re looking for Mary’s exact dress, then look no further than I Saw It First.
The fab maxi length dress has a cowl neck, tie halterneck fastening and a slinky finish, and it’s sure to sell out fast!
Get yours now for €42 here.
PrettyLittleThing
We love this blue marble print mini dress from PrettyLittleThing!
Complete with a halter neck, low back detail and a bodycon fit, you will definitely turn heads in this piece.
Shop the look here for just €22.
Boohoo
This pretty green dress from Boohoo.com is an absolute must-have piece.
The fit is super flattering, and we are obsessed with the print and side split.
It’s currently on sale for just €20 here.