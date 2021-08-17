Home Style Steal Her Style: Love Island’s Mary Bedford looks incredible in marble print...

Steal Her Style: Love Island’s Mary Bedford looks incredible in marble print dress

We want everything from Mary's wardrobe!

By
Sophie Clarke
-
©ITV Plc

We have been loving Mary Bedford’s looks on Love Island this season.

The model is always bang on trend – wearing bold prints, bright colours and stunning co-ords.

Her green marble print dress had us seriously swooning, and her beau Aaron seemed to be a big fan of it too!

©ITV Plc

We’ve found some similar pieces so you can steal her style.

Take a look:

I Saw It First

Green Slinky Marble Print Halterneck Cowl Neck Maxi Dress

If you’re looking for Mary’s exact dress, then look no further than I Saw It First.

The fab maxi length dress has a cowl neck, tie halterneck fastening and a slinky finish, and it’s sure to sell out fast!

Get yours now for €42 here.

PrettyLittleThing

Blue Marble Halterneck Low Back Bodycon Dress | PrettyLittleThing IE

We love this blue marble print mini dress from PrettyLittleThing!

Complete with a halter neck, low back detail and a bodycon fit, you will definitely turn heads in this piece.

Shop the look here for just €22.

Boohoo

Marble Print Side Split Maxi Dress | boohoo

This pretty green dress from Boohoo.com is an absolute must-have piece.

The fit is super flattering, and we are obsessed with the print and side split.

It’s currently on sale for just €20 here.

Sophie Clarke

