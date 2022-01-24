Steal Her Style: Lottie Ryan wows in black cocktail dress on Dancing with the Stars

Jennifer Zamparelli tested positive for Covid-19 last week, so she missed Sunday night’s Dancing with the Stars.

2020 DWTS winner Lottie Ryan filled in for Jennifer, hosting the show alongside Westlife’s Nicky Byrne.

The 2FM presenter, who welcomed her first child with her husband Fabio Aprile in June 2021, stepped out in a gorgeous black, one-shoulder dress for the occasion.

The stunning, cocktail length dress, which features a soft sheer bow, is by Australian designer Rachel Gilbert.

Celebrity stylist Fiona Fagan completed Lottie’s look with some statement earrings from Loulerie, and rings and bracelet from Dublin-based jeweller MoMuse.

You can shop Lottie’s dress in Brown Thomas for €890 here.

Dancing with the Stars continues on Sunday night from 6:30pm on RTÉ One.