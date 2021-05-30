Steal Her Style: Grainne Gallanagh stuns in floral summer dress

The model made the most of the sunny weather

Grainne Gallanagh has kicked off the summer season in serious style.

With the weather getting hotter, it’s time to ditch the winter wardrobe and take out shorts, sandals and dresses.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Grainne shared her OOTD with her 44.2k followers as she enjoyed a day by the beach in Inishowen, Co. Donegal.

“Saturdays in the sun 💛,” the DWTS star captioned the post.

Grainne paired the look with some black knee-high boots and a fedora hat, and her comment section was flooded with compliments.

The floral printed dress is from Irish retailer Sequin Cinderella, and it will only set you back €45 here.

Grainne’s boots are from PrettyLittleThing, and are currently on sale at 35% off for just €44 here.

