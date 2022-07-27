Steal Her Style: Doireann Garrihy stuns in super affordable lilac dress at the Galway Races

Doireann Garrihy stepped out in style at the Galway Races on Tuesday.

The 2FM star donned a lovely lilac dress for the occasion, which she paired with a stunning gold headpiece and bag.

The popular presenter took to Instagram to share sweet snaps of her with Marty Morrissey at the event.

She captioned the post: “No blues in Galway this week just pastels 💜💕🍬 Let’s go @galwayraces_official 🥳🐎✨ @morrissey_marty.”

One fan commented: “Stunning 🤩 🤩🤩”, while a second penned: “The glam 🙌”

Want to steal Doireann’s style? You can buy her dress, which is from Vero Moda, for €35.99 here.

Her Chalk Shell Clutch and her Champagne Rose headband are from Irish designer Aoife Mullane.