Rosanna Davison wows in glitzy blue dress as she celebrates her 39th birthday

Rosanna Davison is celebrating her 39th birthday today.

The former Miss World began the celebrations on Sunday, when she headed to the Guinness Storehouse with her husband Wes Quirke.

The couple, who are parents to three children, then enjoyed a delicious lunch and drinks in the Wilde restaurant in The Westbury.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share snaps from the day, Rosanna wrote: “Dragging out tomorrow’s birthday over two days.”

“Wes & I had a blissful few hours by ourselves in the city centre today wandering around @homeofguinness & gorgeous lunch in @thewestburydublin.”

The model mum then returned to her Instagram Stories early this morning to reveal how she spent her birthday morning.

She said: “So far on my birthday, which kicked off at 5:30am thanks to Hugo, I’ve had the pleasure of cleaning two giant dirty nappies – thanks boys. I’ve also disinfected the kitchen and the fridge, then dropped Sophia to school.”

“But I am feeling very lucky and very grateful to have a healthy, happy family, to have a fantastic husband who has made the day so special so far. To be healthy and happy is all you can ask for in life. And the sun is out now so I’m looking forward to enjoying the day.”

Rosanna then shared a video of herself wearing a gorgeous blue sparkly dress as she posed beside balloons outside her house.

Want to steal the birthday girl’s style? Her dress is from Nadine Merabi, and it’s currently on sale for €230 here.