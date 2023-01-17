Penneys launches game-changing new website in Ireland

Penneys, otherwise known as Primark, has launched a revamped version of their customer website in Ireland – which includes a game-changing new feature.

While it won’t allow customers to shop online, it will make our Penneys shopping so much easier…

The new website will show previews of the latest products, and customers will be able to check what’s in stock before heading to their local store.

A virtual shop window to explore what awaits in store, the new website features a much wider selection of the latest Penneys collections and everyday essentials across fashion, homeware, lifestyle, beauty and more.

So, whether that’s checking out new denim fits and ranges, finding out who is behind the latest must-have collaboration or exploring what’s new in your favourite department, the new site will allow people to browse, explore and be inspired.

As well as being able to check if an item is in stock in their local store, Penneys fans will now be able to view more product images and access more detailed product information – covering fabric and materials, and care instructions which until now would only be found on the label or packaging.

Customers will also be able to create an account, giving them access to a brand-new ‘Wishlist’ function which enables them to select and save their favourite products for later as well as giving them the ability to choose their local store for browsing on the site and sign up to a newsletter to receive all the latest Penneys news and sneak peaks of new collections.

Damien O’Neill, Head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to launch our new website in Ireland today; we know our Penneys customers love coming into our stores, but we now want to make it easier for them to see what’s in store by showcasing a much wider selection of our products online, enabling them to browse and check stock availability in their local store before visiting.”

“Our ranges showcase our strong commitment to value, something we know matters more than ever to our customers right now and our website will help us to shine a spotlight on the breadth of fashionable and affordable choices available in our stores across Ireland.”