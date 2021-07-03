Penneys fans rejoice as revamped website will include amazing new feature

This is going to make our Penneys shopping SO much easier!

Penneys, otherwise known as Primark, is launching a revamped version of their website next year – which will include an amazing new feature.

While it won’t allow customers to shop online, it will make our Penneys shopping so much easier…

The new website will show previews of the latest products, and customers will be able to check what’s in stock before heading to their local store.

Ad

In a statement, the retailer said: “The improved functionality of the website will allow us to showcase a much larger proportion of the Primark range and provide to customers range availability by store.”

The revamped website is set to launch in 2022.