Our favourite red carpet looks from the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards took place on Tuesday, December 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Ahead of the awards show, a host of famous faces stepped out in style on the red carpet.

Here are our favourite red carpet looks from the night:

Billy Porter

Heidi Klum

Kyle Richards

Ellen Pompeo

Noah Schnapp

Olivia Wilde

Laverne Cox

Chrishell Stause

Shania Twain

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

Carrie Underwood

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa

