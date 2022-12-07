Ad
Our favourite red carpet looks from the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards took place on Tuesday, December 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Ahead of the awards show, a host of famous faces stepped out in style on the red carpet.

Here are our favourite red carpet looks from the night:

Billy Porter

Heidi Klum

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by heidi klum ❤️ (@modelheidifp)

Kyle Richards

Ellen Pompeo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mama e💕 (@mamaellenpompeo)

Noah Schnapp

Olivia Wilde 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Celebsbrands (@celebsbrands)

Laverne Cox

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laverne Cox (@lavernecox)

Chrishell Stause 

Shania Twain

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams

Carrie Underwood 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! Entertainment (@eentertainment)

 

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! Insider (@einsider)

