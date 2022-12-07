Our favourite red carpet looks from the 2022 People’s Choice Awards

The 2022 People’s Choice Awards took place on Tuesday, December 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Ahead of the awards show, a host of famous faces stepped out in style on the red carpet.
Here are our favourite red carpet looks from the night:
Billy Porter
Heidi Klum
Kyle Richards
Ellen Pompeo
Noah Schnapp
Olivia Wilde
Laverne Cox
Chrishell Stause
Shania Twain
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams
Carrie Underwood
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa
