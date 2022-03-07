Missy Keating steps out in style in Dublin ahead of move to the UK

Missy Keating has been enjoying some time in Dublin before she moves over to the UK.

The model and influencer, who was voted off Dancing with the Stars last month, recently revealed her plans to get an apartment in London with her best friend and take England’s capital city “by storm”.

Ahead of her move, the 21-year-old was spotted at the Grand Hotel in Dublin over the weekend, wearing a fab outfit.

Missy’s full outfit is from popular online retailer PrettyLittleThing, who have a huge sale on right now.

Her black denim dress is down from €52 to €38 here, and her faux leather trench coat is down from €95 to €69 here.

The DWTS contestant’s white block heels are down for €75 to €55 here, her silver multi necklace is just €7 here, and her cream shoulder bag is €19 here.

Missy plans to move back to London, where her dad Ronan lives with his wife Storm and their two children, Coco and Cooper.

Speaking about the move, the 21-year-old said: “Next I’m moving back to London, I’m getting an apartment with my best friend and we’re going to take London by storm.”