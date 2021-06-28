The popular online brand has just launched their Summer Sale with up to 70% off

Love Island is finally back, promising us a summer of love, drama and serious style.

The contestants inspire our summer wardrobes each year, as they step out in stunning swimwear and divine dresses while soaking up the sun in Mallorca.

We’ve found some fabulous Love Island inspired outfits from Boohoo.com just in time for the new season.

The popular online retailer have just launched their Summer Sale with up to 70% off everything, and they are offering free standard delivery to Irish customers until June 30 with the code DELIVERFREE (*Cannot be used in conjunction with any other code).

These looks are 100% our type on paper:

Chain Print Lace Detail Bodycon Mini Dress

This one-shouldered dress will definitely turn heads!

The bright and bold colours combined with the figure-hugging shape makes this dress a summer must-have.

It’s time to crack on and pick up this piece for just €18 here.

Satin Ruched Mini Dress

This satin ruched mini dress is perfect for a night out with the girls or a romantic date night.

The dress comes in green, pink and black and quite frankly, we want all of them!

Grab yours for €18 here.

Coral Chic

This asymmetric hem midi dress is perfect for a sunny night in Mallorca or a night out on the town.

The coral piece is complete with gold chain detail, and would be a serious showstopper in the Love Island villa.

The dress, which also comes in black, is available for €22.80 here.

70s’ Inspired Swimsuit

This stunning, cut-out detail swimsuit would definitely turn heads in the villa!

The tropical print makes this a stand-out piece, but it could also be accessorised with some gold jewellery, a quirky kimono or a dramatic hat for some extra drama.

This 70s’ style swimsuit is currently on sale from €22 down to just €10, and is available to purchase here.

Cut-out Bikini

This cut-out black bikini will definitely catch all the eyes in the villa.

The high rise brief bottoms are extremely flattering and the cheeky statement bikini top offers is ultra-sexy.

The bikini bottoms are for sale for €10.80 here, and the top is on sale for €10.80 here.

Print Crop Top

We are in love with this colourful chain print, twist front crop top.

Pair this top with a pair of boldly coloured trousers (like these pink ones) to brighten up your wardrobe and you will definitely stand out in a crowd.

Steal this look for just €12 here.

Beautiful Blue Dress

This beautiful blue dress would definitely take the Islanders breath away!

The midi-length dress features cut-out detail and strappy sleeves, and paired with statement heels this could be a winning look.

Grab the dress here now before it sells out, as it is currently on sale from €38 down to just €10!

Tie Dye Dress with Diamonté Detail

This gorgeous tie dye dress will add a pop of colour to your holiday wardrobe, and would look great with a tan!

The mini-dress features a split on the leg that is closed up with diamonté detailing for some extra glam.

You can buy the dress for just €20 here.

Little Black Dress

Let’s face it – you can NEVER go wrong with a LBD.

This ultra-flattering dress includes cut-out details, and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

If you’d prefer a more colourful number, the dress is also available in lilac and green – and all three colours are on sale for €12 here.

Colourful Bikini

We are obsessed with this contrasting, colourful bikini!

Complete with O-ring details, this two-piece will definitely have you looking like a “worldie”.

This top is on sale for €13.20 here and the bottoms are on sale for €7.20 here.

Plunge Swimsuit

This stunning black plunge swimsuit is perfect for a ‘bombshell arrival’.

Complete with a sexy plunge cut and a high-neck, this piece is a must-have this summer.

Pick up your own one for €18 here.