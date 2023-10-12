Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand is finally coming to Ireland.

The reality star’s shapewear line is hugely popular worldwide, but it hasn’t been available to shop in Ireland – until now.

Brown Thomas has confirmed the SKIMS, which has also branched into loungewear, swimwear, and other wardrobe staples, will be available to purchase in their stores and online later this month.

A statement on their official website reads: “Introducing SKIMS, the solutions oriented brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear and shapewear.”

“From technically constructed shapewear that enhances your curves to underwear that stretches to twice its size, SKIMS exist to provide the best solutions for every need and every body.”

Dublin influencer Eabha O’Donoghue shared a photo of the SKIMS teaser outside the Brown Thomas shop to her Instagram Stories earlier today.

It will be available to shop in Brown Thomas stores and via their website from October 25th.

SKIMS originally began as an American shapewear clothing company and since its formation by Kim in 2019, the brand has expanded and is now selling everything from underwear to fleece joggers.

“From technically constructed shapewear that enhances your curves to underwear that stretches to twice its size, our goal is to consistently innovate on the past and advance our industry for the future,” reads the SKIMS website.