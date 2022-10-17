Irish influencers are LOVING these plant-based claw clips

Claw clips are one of 2022’s hottest hair accessories.

Last month, a brand new company called Candy Claw Clips launched in Ireland, and their collection is simply stunning.

Irish influencers Sophie Murray and Niamh Cullen, presenter and model Katja Mia, and singer Erica Cody are just some of the well-known faces who have been loving the claw clips – which are inspired by Copenhagen.

The collection includes the CPH Candyshop edit, the Midsommer edit, and the Hyggeligt edit “for cosy days”.

The mini claw clips are perfect for creating half-up hairstyles, while the full-sized clips are great for clipping your hair back out of your face.

These cool and colourful accessories are also plant-based and made from cellulose – which is biodegradable.

The clips all have sweet-inspired names such as Cotton Candy, Lemon Drizzle, Milky Way, Turkish Delight and Apple Drop.

The affordable clips range from €10 to €‎21‎, and they are sure to add a pop of colour and fun to your day-to-day looks.

