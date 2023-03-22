Influencers are loving this denim Y2K bag from Zara

Y2K fashion has made a huge comeback in recent years, as trends from the late 90s to early 00s have been revived by top fashion brands.

From flared jeans to butterfly clips, fashionistas have been taking inspiration from the original ‘It’ girls – including the likes of Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

One such trend that has come back with a bang is the Baguette bag, the classic mini shoulder bag that sits under your arm like an actual French baguette.

Denim has also seen a major surge in popularity, as wearing denim-on-denim has become stylish once again.

No stranger to hopping on a new trend, Zara has now released a denim baguette bag that influencers are going crazy for.

The denim shoulder bag, which has a distressed effect, features a wide strap and buckles on the edges.

Irish influencer Sophie Murray has already been modelling the bag on social media, paired with a denim waist coat and matching midi skirt – which she also picked up in Zara.

The bag retails at €39.95, and is available to purchase in store and online here.

Check out how Sophie, who won Most Stylish Lady at The Gossies 2023, styled the full look below: