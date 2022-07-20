How to shop Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand (with HUGE discounts) in Ireland

Nordstrom is hosting a huge sale on Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand, for a limited time only.

The reality star’s shapewear line, which has also branched into loungewear, swimwear, and other wardrobe staples, is hugely popular worldwide.

However, the brand can be a little pricey (especially when you factor in those pesky customs charges).

If the price of SKIMS has always put you off ordering from the brand, now is the perfect time to try it out.

Nordstrom, who ship to Ireland, are offering up to 40% off selected SKIMS stock.

The items on sale include underwear, pyjamas, bodysuits, and much more.

There are only two SKIMS sales every year, one in May and one in November, so this is definitely an opportunity you don’t want to miss.

As we said, the sale is for a limited time only, so snap up some bargains while you can.

Shop SKIMS on Nordstrom here.