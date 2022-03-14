9 Pieces From Zara That You Need In Your Wardrobe

Zara is killing it at the moment with Spring statement pieces.

We have picked out nine of our favourite pieces from their new collection, to save you the hassle of scrolling for hours.

Take a look:

Crop top with gathered detail and ruched mini skirt

This gorgeous co-ord is available in two fab colours – pink and green.

The mini skirt is high waist and has gathered detailing with ties at the side, while the crop top has a round neckline, long sleeves and a gorgeous back detail.

You can buy the top here for €25.95 and the skirt here for the same price.

Cut out knit dress

This royal blue dress is perfect girls night out!

The cut-out detail at the waist gives this dress the extra wow factor, and it can be dressed up or down depending on how you accessorise it.

You can purchase it here for €39.95.

Limited edition rhinestone top

This rhinestone crop top is fabulous!

Pair it with some colourful trousers, black mini skirt or the matching midi skirt for a stunning look.

You can get it for €39.95 here.

Midi green dress with draped detail

This ultra flattering midi dress is selling out fast, so grab it before it’s gone!

It features a sweetheart neckline, adjustable thin straps, flowing fabric on the chest and adjustable draped detail with drawstrings at the front of the hem.

Get it for €45.95 here.

Knit crop top

This knit crop top is super cute and fun!

Pair it with a colourful skirt or wide leg jean for the perfect Spring/Summer outfit.

You can get this knit crop for €22.95 here.

Printed halter neck top

This is the perfect colourful top to wear when the sun is shining.

The halter neck top’s design is super quirky and would pair well with a white skirt or denim jeans.

You can get it here for €25.95.

Silk dress with chain

This silk dress is made of 100% mulberry silk.

Featuring a V-neckline, thin straps, metal chain appliqué and front vent at the hem, it is drop dead gorgeous.

You can purchase it here for €79.95.

Satin crop top

This stunning off-the-shoulder crop top features a straight neckline, draped fabric, and an invisible side zip fastening.

Whether you’re heading out for a boozy brunch with the gals or looking to impress on a date night, this top will definitely have you turning heads.

Get it for €25.95 here.

Fitted cropped blazer and full length split hem leggings

This two-piece is both comfortable and stylish.

You can buy this off-the-shoulder blazer here for €39.95, and you can buy the pants here for €29.95.