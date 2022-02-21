6 must-have pieces from Zara

Zara’s new collection is filled with bold and bright colours, and we love it!

We have rounded up six of our favourite pieces from the popular retailer right now to save you from scrolling.

Take a look:

Tulle Corset Top

Corset tops are all the range right now, and we are obsessed with this orange and pink print one from Zara.

Pair it with a cute mini skirt or with a pair of white trousers and you will be set from the Spring/Summer.

This top will only set you back €15.95 and you can buy it here.

Satin Shirt Dress

This satin shirt dress is perfect for either a night out or a cute daytime lunch.

Pair it with some knee high boots or a pair of heels, depending on the occasion.

You can buy it here for only €39.95.

Mini Skirt with Diamante Detailing

You can’t go wrong with a little black skirt, especially one with subtle diamanté detailing!

This statement piece would be fab with a simple black crop top, some black or silver heels, and some matching silver jewellery.

You can buy it here for €39.95.

Satin Dress with Cut-Out Detail

We are so excited for this stormy weather to blow over and for the warmer Spring/Summer season to begin.

This stunning pink satin midi dress would be gorgeous to wear for a summer wedding, to pack with you on your summer holidays, or to wear on a date night.

Get yours for €45.95 here.

Faux Leather Flared Trousers

Everyone needs a pair of leather trousers in their wardrobe.

These gorgeous, high-waisted pair with flares are super flattering, and they are selling out fast!

Get yours for €39.95 online or in stores (code 7901/204) today.

Oversized Blazer with Pockets

A blazer is a wardrobe staple, and it can completely transform an outfit.

We love this bright blue, oversized blazer for the summer months ahead.

It will set you back €69.95 and you can buy it here.