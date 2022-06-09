5 Irish influencers to follow for festival style inspo

It’s officially festival season!

Trying to find what to wear to a festival can be difficult, so make sure you’re following these fashion influencers for inspiration.

Take a look:

Niamh Cullen

Niamh Cullen always nails her festival attire, rocking bold and fun looks to international gigs like Coachella and Irish events like Forbidden Fruit.

At this year’s Forbidden Fruit Festival, Niamh wore a glittery maxi skirt with a slit and paired it with a black leather jacket to give us ultimate chic/mermaid vibes.

We loved her look!

Thalia Heffernan

Thalia Heffernan also attended this year’s Forbidden Fruit Festival, donning a cool, edgy look.

The model wore an all black outfit which she paired with a stunning pair of cowboy boots.

She posed for pics with Doireann Garrihy, Erica Cody and Jordan Conroy, and we loved her look.

Charleen Murphy

Charleen Murphy wore a stunning pink set from I AM GIA for Forbidden Fruit, which included a print bikini with matching trousers and a hat.

All year round the Hold My Drink podcast host rocks bright and bold looks, so keep an eye on her feed if you’re looking for ‘Hot Girl Summer’ outfit inspo.

Aisling Kavanagh

Aisling Kavanagh NAILED her Forbidden Fruit Festival look in an outfit she designed and created herself.

She wore an incredible blue ensemble, made up of a mini skirt, crop top and cute cropped cardigan.

The talent is next level!

Grainne Binns

Another gorgeous gal to follow this festival season is Grainne Binns.

If you’re looking for something funky and different to wear to your summer festivals, you have got to follow this rollerskating queen.

She wears colourful wigs and colourful outfits, and always looks incredible.