5 cute pastel dresses for spring/summer

Looking for your perfect pastel dress for spring/summer?

We’ve put together a list of some cute (and affordable) pastel dresses you can wear in the coming months.

Take a look:

Poplin Panelled Dress from Zara

Zara’s spring/summer collection is filled with pretty colours, and this lilac dress is one of our favourites.

Pair this dress with a fun pair of white chunky heels or sandals for a brunch with some pals or a picnic with your fam.

Buy it here for €39.95.

Pleated midi dress from ASOS

Nothing screams springtime more than a pretty yellow dress.

This pale yellow tie-back pleated midi dress from ASOS is both stylish and comfortable.

Buy it here for €34.25.

Oversized blazer dress from PrettyLittleThing

We adore this blazer dress from Molly-Mae Hague’s PrettyLittleThing collection.

Dress it up with a funky belt and some gold jewellery for a drop dead gorgeous look.

Buy it here for €40.

Floral dress from SHEIN

Florals in Spring? Groundbreaking.

You can get this long-sleeved, flowy floral dress from SHEIN for a steal of a price.

Buy it here for €21.

Topshop maxi dress from ASOS

This pale blue striped, tie-shoulder maxi dress from Topshop is simply stunning.

Pair it with some cool sunglasses and accessories for your outdoor parties and BBQs in the warm months ahead and you’ll be the talk of the town.

Buy it here for €34.50.