WIN: An overnight stay for two in the Hyatt Centric Hotel with breakfast, a 3 course meal and bubbles

We’ve teamed up with the 4 star Hyatt Centric Hotel in Dublin to give away an amazing prize.

We’re giving one lucky reader the chance to win an overnight stay with breakfast for two in one of their luxurious Deluxe Rooms, with a bottle of bubbly and treats on arrival, a delicious 3 course meal in The Liberties Gate Restaurant, and a late checkout.

Hyatt Centric Hotel is located right at the heart of Dublin City, in one of the capital’s oldest and most historic neighbourhoods.

The Liberties is brimming with character and culture and is within walking distance of some of Dublin’s best attractions such as The Guinness Storehouse, Grafton Street, St. Patrick’s Cathedral and many more.

Hyatt Centric Hotel is the top rated 4 star hotel on Tripadvisor and is fast becoming one of Ireland’s leading hotels.

The hotel is well known for its instagram-worthy features such as its bespoke interior design, fabulous food and cocktails, and its history wall showcasing the amazing artefacts found during the building of the hotel.

They have also recently introduced their new Mad Hatter’s Afternoon Tea offering.

This whimsical Alice in Wonderland inspired treat is perfect for catching up with the girls after some retail therapy.

Whether you are planning a family getaway, a catch up with friends or looking to book a staycation with someone special, Hyatt Centric Hotel has something for everyone this spring.

To be in with a chance of winning this amazing prize, simply like the below post on Instagram, follow @hyattcentricdublin and @goss.ie, tag the person you would bring along in the comments and share the post to your story.

Good luck!

Check out the Hyatt Centric on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.