WIN: An exclusive wedding content creator for your big day from LoveLens

We’ve teamed up with LoveLens to give away an exclusive wedding content creator for your big day.

The ultimate prize for any brides-to-be out there, LoveLens is your go-to team for vibrant and candid wedding and event content creation.

The Limerick-based business specialises in capturing those magical, behind-the-scenes candid moments on iPhones, delivering thousands of unedited photos and videos to the bride just the next day.

And that’s not all, within 48 hours they will provide you with beautifully edited videos, complete with fun-filled reels and TikToks, adding an extra sparkle to your special day.

Allow your bridal party, family & friends to sit back, relax and be fully present during your big day while LoveLens work to capture every precious moment – including those imperfect candid moments that don’t usually make the professional cut.

Offering fast delivery with a touch of fun, LoveLens pride themselves on being the ultimate hype team, ensuring your day is not just captured, but also filled with joy and laughter.

Whether you’re planning a wedding, christening, private party, or any event worth remembering – capture your unforgettable candid moments with LoveLens.

The lucky winner of this competition will be offered their Sweetheart Special package, which is valued at €600.

The package includes unedited photos and videos from your wedding within 24 hours, followed by beautifully edited reels and photos within the next 24-48 hours. The perfect way to relive your big day, over and over!

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter our competition with LoveLens on Instagram below.

T&C’s: Please note the competition prize is subject to availability by LoveLens. If LoveLens are unavailable on the date of the winner’s choice, another winner will be selected at our discretion.

Follow LoveLens on social media below: