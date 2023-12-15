WIN: A lavish overnight stay with breakfast and dinner for two at the five-star Muckross Park Hotel & Spa

We have teamed up with The iNUA Collection to give one lucky winner an incredible staycation experience at the stunning five-star Muckross Park Hotel & Spa.

Situated in the heart of Killarney National Park in Co. Kerry, the Muckross Park Hotel & Spa is set among 25,000 acres of pristine nature – including spectacular walking and cycling trails, and nearby lakes.

There is also The Spa at Muckross, divine afternoon tea offerings, plus dining at their award-winning Yew Tree Restaurant that uses locally-sourced suppliers.

The iNUA Collection, an Irish company based in Anglesea Street in Cork City, has a group of 4 and 5 star hotels located in handpicked locations across the island of Ireland.

As well as Muckross Park Hotel & Spa, The iNUA Collection includes The Gasworks Hotel in Belfast, Ariel House, Radisson Blu in Cork, and Kilkenny Hibernian.

Goss.ie’s lucky winner and their guest will be gifted an overnight stay for two, including breakfast and dinner, at the lavish Muckross Park Hotel & Spa.

There are 70 luxurious rooms at the hotel, all with a deluxe king size bed, an en-suite bathroom, a Nespresso coffee machine, climate control, a large-screen TV, and Wi-Fi.

If you’re stuck for present ideas this festive season, The iNUA Collection gift card can be ordered online for family holidays, soothing spa days, or a girlie getaway.

The gift card is redeemable in ten of the group’s hotels across Ireland, and you can order e-vouchers online right up until Christmas Day.

Finally, for every purchase over €100 The iNUA Collection will donate €5 to Down Syndrome Ireland.

To be in with a chance of winning this fabulous getaway at Muckross Park Hotel & Spa, simply LIKE the post below on Instagram, follow @inuacollection and @goss.ie on Instagram, and leave a comment tagging the person you’d love to bring along.