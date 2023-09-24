WIN: A 200 euro voucher for boutique jewellery store Emerly

We’ve teamed up with boutique jewellery store Emerly to give away a 200 euro voucher to spend in their shop or online.

Located in the heart of Monaghan town, at 19 Glaslough Street, Emerly’s mission is to help you and your loved ones celebrate life’s most precious memories.

Whether you want to treat yourself to a special gift or want to put the voucher towards your dream engagement ring, Emerly has something for everyone.

Emerly, which is derived from the words ‘Eimile’ & ‘Jewellery’, was founded by Eimile Mc Kenna in 2022.

Having worked for the renowned Irish jewellery brand Seoidin for the last 5 years, Eimile wanted to bring her experience & passion for jewellery to her local hometown.

Emerly is home to a wide range of thoughtfully designed jewellery pieces crafted with love and magic from across Ireland and Europe.

Emerly caters for those who have a love of silver & 9ct gold jewellery, diamonds as well as antique rings.

From dainty gold necklaces to lavish aquamarine diamonds, Emerly‘s range of jewellery is truly second to none.

To be in with a chance of winning a 200 euro voucher for Emerly, enter our competition on Instagram below:

To check out their latest stock drops and offers, make sure to follow @emerlyjewellery on Instagram.