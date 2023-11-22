WATCH: Ronan Keating teams up with Rockshore for hilarious Christmas ad celebrating St. Stephen’s Day

Ronan Keating has teamed up with Rockshore to star in their hilarious Christmas ad celebrating St. Stephen’s Day.

Offering a ‘Refreshingly Irish’ take on the festive season, the ad features the Boyzone singer belting out a witty version of ‘It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ with the brand’s iconic character Rocko.

While Christmas Day is usually spent with family, December 26th is arguably the best day of the season as it’s typically reserved for meeting up with friends for a festive drink over the Christmas period.

Christmas Day can often be a stressful occasion, as you may be forced to spend time with unpleasant relatives and deal with present politics all day.

But Stephen’s Day is the perfect time to hang out with your “chosen family” – whether you’re heading to the Leopardstown Races, or meeting your mates to watch the match in the pub.

Ronan and Rocko highlight this with a nostalgic remix of a Christmas classic, reworked to sing: “It’s the most refreshing time for a beer.”

With a festive twist, the pair trade insults throughout the song, while the lyrics poke fun at Ronan’s decision to go solo, and Boyzone’s infamous debut on The Late Late Show.

The witty ad then ends with the pair meeting in the pub to enjoy a pint of Rockshore lager together.

Speaking about his partnership with Rockshore, Ronan commented: “There really is no better place than Ireland and it’s always lovely to come back, especially to celebrate St. Stephen’s Day and what it represents – getting back together with all your mates and enjoying a drink in your favourite pub, catching up and having banter over a pint like only close mates can.”

As part of Rockshore‘s festive campaign, the Irish lager and cider brand will bring the St. Stephen’s Day vibes to selected pubs in Dublin, Cork and Galway in the lead up to Christmas.

Patrons can expect sing-a-longs, leftover Christmas dinner sandwiches, games and pints of Rockshore – the perfect night out for you and your pals this festive season.