This is the perfect gift for gin lovers this Christmas

Christmas is just around the corner, which means the last minute gift shopping has officially commenced.

Christmas shopping can be notoriously overwhelming, so why not play it safe by getting that special someone a bottle of their favourite tipple?

If you’ve got a gin lover in your life, get into the festive spirit by gifting them a bottle of Xin Gin from Ahascragh Distillery.

This multi-award-winning gin features a blend of beautifully balanced European and Oriental botanicals.

Masterfully crafted in the heart of Galway, Xin Gin is an exceptional spirit from Ireland’s first eco-distillery, which is powered exclusively by renewable energy.

At the heart of the Ahascragh Distillery is a mission to help family and friends celebrate meaningful moments and occasions. And what better time to give the gift of meaningful moments than Christmas?

Xin Gin is an expression of what Ahascragh Distillery Founders, Michelle and Gareth McAllister, love most about the two places they have called home – Asia and Ireland.

The word ‘Xin’ (pronounced ‘shin’) means ‘heart’ or ‘feelings’ in Mandarin and the bottle design features Celtic and Asian influences.

A juniper-led dry gin, Xin Gin boasts fresh citrus notes of orange zest and lemongrass combined with the exotic taste of the Asian fruit, persimmon, held by an earthy, herbaceous undertone of dill and cinnamon spice, each adding depth and producing an exquisite taste.

Xin Gin pays homage to tradition while embracing the spirit of innovation and is already making waves in the industry.

Xin Gin was named ‘Best in Ireland’ at The Gin Guide Awards 2022 and 2023 and took home gold in the Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards 2023 among a number of other prestigious accolades.

Whether savoured neat, mixed in a contemporary cocktail or enjoyed in a classic G&T, Xin Gin lends itself beautifully to every mix and festive occasion.

