The top hotels for a staycation in Ireland this summer

There are so many beautiful places to visit here in Ireland, so why not enjoy a staycation this summer?

Whether you’re planning a romantic night away with your partner, a relaxing weekend break with your gal pals, or a fun trip with your family, these stunning hotels showcase the very best Ireland has to offer.

Here are the top hotels for a staycation this summer:

1. Killashee Hotel, Kildare

Killashee Hotel, looking out onto the lush rolling countryside of County Kildare, Killashee Hotel is only 30km from Dublin City and just 2km outside of Naas Town.

A truly enchanted setting, with a wonderfully rich history with acres of splendid gardens and gloriously wild woodland and trails, there are so many hidden places waiting to be uncovered.

Killashee Hotel provides a sanctuary for couples and family travellers alike, with 141 luxurious bedrooms, a Bistro & Bar, Terrace Restaurant, fully equipped state of the art gym, leisure club with 25 metre swimming pool, jacuzzi, steam room and sauna, and our Award- Winning Spa.

Take some time out to relax, unwind, recharge and indulge this Summer.

2. The Hyde Hotel, Galway

HYDE Hotel is a stylish, boutique hotel in the centre of Galway City and is ideally situated for those wanting to explore Galway City, The Wild Atlantic Way, and the beautiful West of Ireland.

HYDE Hotel Galway can be found just steps from Eyre Square, packed with boutiques & cafés, and only a short stroll from Shop St, Quay St, The Latin Quarter, The Spanish Arch as well as other cultural landmarks in the city centre.

Our 69 guest bedrooms are bright, colourful and equipped with everything that you need to make your time in a new city easy.

In each of our uncluttered and elegantly designed rooms you’ll find; complimentary Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs, tea & coffee making facilities and clever design features with bedside USB charging points.

Our 24/7 front reception desk staff are on hand to help with organising tours and excursions, as well as offer advice on exploring and where to go while your visiting Galway City.

3. The Cliff House Hotel, Waterford

Cliff House Hotel is a 5-star, privately owned luxury hotel located close to Cork and Waterford. The building seems to defy gravity, clinging to a cliff on the south side of Ardmore Bay where there has long been a fishing village.

The 39-room Irish seaside boutique hotel features an award-winning Irish Destination Spa—The Well in the Garden, and a One-Michelin Star Restaurant—The House Restaurant.

From sun-drenched terraces and private balconies, it is possible to see Ardmore’s golden sands, lobster pots and dolphins that play out on the water. All of the luxury rooms and suites are sea-facing and enjoy vast views of Ireland’s rugged coastline.

4. The Bedford, Limerick

The Bedford Townhouse & Café is a boutique 12-bedroom property located in the heart of Limerick city.

Lovingly restored, with original architectural features and stylish modern touches, this heritage townhouse is just the place for an urban luxury escape.

The Bedford Café is located on the ground floor of the Townhouse and is the perfect space to meet friends, enjoy specialty coffee and sample the delicious all day brunch menu which is locally sourced.

Townhouse guests can choose between the Chic, Elegant or Suite bedrooms and avail of the Parlour Room hideaway, gym and steamroom to unwind.

Step back in time with The Bedford Row Heritage Trail on display in The Parlour Room and learn about the clothes making history of this unique property.

After a restful night’s sleep, wake up to the Wellness Breakfast in The Bedford Café before exploring the many sights & attractions that Limerick has to offer. The Bedford is also proud to be a sustainable business.

All coffee cups and packaging materials in The Bedford Café are 100% compostable. The Townhouse also provides guests with eco-friendly Anyah spa products; minimising its use of plastic. As a boutique property, The Bedford can tailor a personalised Limerick experience for each of their guests; providing a truly unique guest experience.

