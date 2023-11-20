The best deals on Dyson products during eBay Week

In case you haven’t heard, eBay Ireland is offering their biggest ever discount on the Dyson Outlet to celebrate Black Friday.

ebay Week kicked off on November 17th with incredible deals on a range of popular items – including 40% off Dyson products until November 30th.

All items on eBay’s official Dyson Outlet are expertly refurbished, offering a more sustainable shopping choice this festive season with a cheaper price tag.

Customers can now save an additional 40% off on all Dyson machines – including the best-selling Dyson Airwrap, Corrale and Supersonic.

The Dyson Outlet on eBay.ie is stocked with refurbished items that are almost-new.

From their much-loved vacuum cleaners to their popular air purifiers and hair care tools, they have something for everyone on your Christmas list this year.

All the refurbished items have either been sold by Dyson and returned unused, or have incurred minor cosmetic damage during handling.

Every product comes with a warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee, and will have passed a detailed inspection by Dyson engineers before entering the eBay outlet store.

The products are also thoroughly cleaned, and come with all required cables and accessories – so they’re sold practically brand new.

Check out our top picks from eBay Ireland’s Dyson Outlet sale here:

Dyson Airwrap

The Dyson Airwrap will no doubt be the most sought after item in the Dyson Outlet sale.

The best-selling hair tool, which comes with a 1 Year Guarantee, has exploded in popularity since it launched in 2018 – as its engineered to curl, smooth and dry hair without extreme heat.

With barrels to curl and wave in both directions, brushes to control and shape your hair, and the Coanda dryer to dry, smooth and hide flyaways – the Dyson Airwrap is the ultimate styling tool.

With 40% off, you can nab an expertly refurbished Dyson Airwrap from eBay Ireland for just €269.99, compared to it’s usual price of €449.99 – saving you €180.

Dyson Purifier

If you’re in the market for an air purifier, the Dyson machines are the best in the business.

The Dyson purifier humidifier is engineered to help improve your air quality, offering a cleaner, more comfortable environment.

Its activated carbon filter removes gases and its HEPA H13 filter captures 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns.³ Air Multiplier™ technology then projects purified, humidified air throughout the room² – cooling you when required.

This Dyson Purifier, which comes brand new in a damaged box, is usually priced at €599.99, but you can get it for €359.99 in the Dyson Outlet sale – saving you €240.

Dyson V8

Dyson are renowned for their vacuum cleaners, and now is the perfect time to get your hands on one.

The Dyson V8 cord-free machine is super handy for cleaning both small and big spaces, and it doesn’t just clean floors.

It quickly transforms between stick and handheld mode to clean high, low and everywhere in between, and comes with extra tools like the mini motorised brush bar – which tackles animal hair and ground-in dirt in tight spaces.

A refurbished Dyson V8 is usually priced at €309.99, but you can get it for €185.99 in the Dyson Outlet sale during eBay Week – saving you €124.

Dyson Corale

The Dyson Corrale is another hugely popular product from the brand’s range of styling tools.

The Dyson Corrale™ straightener is the only straightener with flexing copper plates that shape around your hair, gathering it neatly together on each pass.

This extra control means you can achieve the same style but with less heat – and therefore half the damage.

It also means enhanced styling, for reduced frizz and fewer flyaways.

A refurbished Dyson Corrale from the Dyson Outlet will usually set you back €399.99, but now you can get it for €209.99, saving you €190.

Dyson CSYS

Want to enhance your work from home set up? Then the Dyson CSYS is just what you need.

Engineered to help reduce eye strain, the Dyson CSYS offers a warm, powerful and precise light for work or home.

It’s heat pipe technology keeps eight high-power LEDs cool enough to last up to 144,000 hours at 648 lux, and uses a fraction of the energy of some conventional halogen desk lights.

The Dyson CSYS is usually priced at €599.99, but you can get it now for €359.99, saving you a whopping €240.

Dyson Airwrap Attachments

If you already have a Dyson Airwrap but you’re looking for some new attachments, the Dyson Outlet on eBay.ie sells a range of Airwrap attachments separately.

The 30mm Airwrap barrels are the most popular attachments for the Airwrap, as they use the Coanda effect to create voluminous curls or waves in hair.

The barrels are usually priced at €20, but you can get them here for just €12 in the Dyson Outlet sale.

Dyson Supersonic

Dyson’s first venture into haircare tools was the Supersonic hairdryer, and its since been re-engineered for different hair types.

With a powerful digital motor for fast drying, and intelligent heat control to help protect your shine, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer now features re-engineered styling attachments to style different types of hair.

If you’re on the hunt for a new hairdryer or want to give an epic gift this Christmas, the Dyson Supersonic is the best of the best.

Usually priced at €329.99, you can now get the Dyson Supersonic for €179.99 during eBay Week – saving you €150.

Dyson V12

The Dyson V12 is the brand’s most powerful, lightweight cordless vacuum.

With 60 minutes run time, the Dyson V12 really is the Rolls-Royce of cordless vacuums,

The angled beam makes invisible dust visible on hard floors, and the piezo sensor continuously sizes and counts dust particles – automatically increasing suction power when needed.

The Dyson V12 would usually set you back €539.99 from the Dyson Outlet, but its now priced at €323.99.

To save a further 40% off all Dyson products, visit www.ebay.ie between November 17th – 30th to take full advantage of this exclusive offer.