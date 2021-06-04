How to get the ultimate Aperol Spritz kit delivered straight to your door this summer

The kit has everything you need to make the perfect Aperol Spritz at home!

How to get the ultimate Aperol Spritz kit delivered straight to your...

Are you a big fan of Aperol Spritz? Well we’ve got some good news for you…

With temperatures heating up it’s finally starting to feel like summer, and Aperol have just launched the ultimate kit for you to create the perfect Aperol Spritz Aperitivo moment at home.

Aperol is famously known as a low-ABV Bittersweet Italian Aperitif, which originated back in 1919 in Padova, Northern Italy.

Orange, Rhubarb, Roots and Herbs are all infused to give it those bitter notes, and of course, it’s unmistakable vibrant orange color.

The Aperol Spritz Kit is available to purchase online through their brand new webshop, and is priced at just €32 (excluding delivery).

The kit includes a bottle of Aperol, Schweppes Soda water, an Aperol Spritz glass (because who would drink it any other way) and some funky Aperol swag.

Our VIP guests at this year’s virtual Gossies were all treated to the same kit, and raved about it on social media.

To make the perfect Aperol Spritz at home, follow these easy steps:

Fill your Aperol Spritz Glass with ice

50ml Prosecco

50ml Aperol

Dash of Soda water

Stir gently (make sure you don’t lose that effervescence)

Finally, garnish with an orange slice and sit back, relax, and enjoy your perfect Aperol Spritz!

You can purchase your own Aperol Spritz Kit at www.aperolspritz.ie