Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon reveals how to plan the perfect summer BBQ with SuperValu

Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon has revealed how to plan the perfect summer BBQ, with thanks to SuperValu.

Now that the weather is finally warmer, why not gather your loved ones for an outdoor fiesta this June bank holiday weekend?

After a long winter everyone is ready to clean down those BBQ’s and get grilling for friends and family, and SuperValu ambassador Kevin Dundon has shared some tips for the ultimate BBQ.

The popular chef said: “First shop smart to avoid waste, decide on your menu and stick to your list.”

“Second – Keep it simple and don’t overcomplicate things – you don’t have to have a huge amount of choices and you don’t have to shop expensive cuts of meat – some of the SuperValu 3 for €10 offers are perfect BBQ options.”

“If cooking steak remember that salt and pepper can be your secret ingredient (it brings out the flavour) and just add a nice BBQ sauce at the end.”

“Finally, preparation is key – Have everything ready to go before your guests arrive. This will ensure you can relax and join your guests for a drink before you serve up.”

“Marinade your meats for an hour or so in advance (SuperValu has a great new range of tasty Signature Tastes Marinades) and place them next to the BBQ.

“Prepare a range of salads and some nice potato dishes also earlier in the day, then once the meat is cooked, there’s no waiting – its straight onto the plates and guests can tuck in. All that’s left to do is refill the wine glasses and enjoy the evening,” he added.

Kevin has also shared a recipe for his mouth-watering Asian Beef Burgers which are so easy to prepare, and are guaranteed to have your guests complimenting the chef.

With all ingredients available to purchase in SuperValu, check out the full recipe below:

Kevin’s Asian Beef Burger

Serves: 6 | Prep: 30 mins | Cook: 10-12 mins

Ingredients

6 SuperValu Signature Tastes Fresh Irish Hereford Prime Gourmet Beef Burgers

6 brioche burger buns

40g salad leaves

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt & pepper

Rayu Mayonnaise:

4 tbsp peanut rayu

4 tbsp SuperValu mayonnaise

Pickled Cucumber:

1/4 cucumber, thinly sliced

50ml rice vinegar

50ml water

2 tbsp caster sugar

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp sesame seeds

To Serve:

100g crispy onions

100g kimchi

Method:

1. Combine the mayonnaise and peanut rayu to create a rayu mayonnaise.

2. In a second bowl, to make the pickled cucumbers, combine the rice vinegar, water, caster sugar, sesame oil and seeds.

3. Stir with a whisk until the sugar is dissolved and add the sliced cucumber and leave to marinate for 20-30 minutes in the cold liquid.

4. Drizzle some oil on the pre-heated barbeque ridge or griddle pan and add the burgers.

5. Over indirect heat or medium/low heat, cook the burgers on both sides for 4-5 minutes each side until cooked through.

6. Once the burgers are cooked, drizzle the burger buns with olive oil and warm on the barbecue. When warmed, remove from the barbecue and place on a serving platter.

7. Assemble the burgers on brioche buns with rayu mayonnaise, pickled cucumber, crispy onions and kimchi.