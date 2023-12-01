12 Days of Gossmas: Win The Ultimate Soap & Glory Gift

It’s the first day of our 12 Days of Gossmas giveaways, and today – we’re giving away the ultimate Soap & Glory gift set from Boots.

The Soap & Glory Pop Spa Classics, was €90 but from today is available both in-store and online at Boots.ie for only €44.50, that’s better than half price!

This amazing gift is the perfect all-you-can-treat collection for those who love Soap & Glory’s skin-adoring delights.

Whether you’re treating a loved one to the best skin of their life this festive season, or prefer to pamper in your own self-care spa at home, Soap & Glory’s Pop Spa Classics will ensure your stash of indulgent essentials sees you right through Christmas, New Year and beyond! The Pop Spa Classics gift set is only one of the amazing gifts on offer from Soap & Glory in Boots stores nationwide.

The set contains: Clean on Me Body Wash, Scrub of Your Life Body Scrub, The Righteous Butter Body Butter Cream, Call of Fruity Body Wash, The Real Zing Body Serum, Speed Plump Intensely Hydrating Day Lotion Moisturiser, Hand Food Hand Cream, Bright + Beautiful Biodegradable Brightening Sheet Mask, Speed Plump Super-Hydrating Miracle Moisture Hydrogel Sheet Mask, Perfect ZZZen Bath Milk, Face Soap & Clarity Facial Wash, and the Soap & Glory Heel Genius Foot Cream.

To be in with a chance of winning this amazing prize, simply enter our Gossmas competition on Instagram below.

To enter simply like the post, make sure you’re following @boots.ireland and @goss.ie on Instagram, and leave a comment using the #Gossmas.

Whether you want to treat yourself or nab a gift for a loved one, there’s still time to grab a bargain at Boots this festive season – including deals on must-have items across premium skincare, fragrance, and exclusive gift sets.

The leading health and beauty retailer has been offering half price savings on some of its bestselling brands as part of its popular Star Gifts programme, which is now coming to its end for 2023.

Give the gift of flawless skin this Christmas with exclusive gift sets from your favourite brands at Boots – including MAC, Sculpted by Aimee, KASH Beauty, Estée Lauder, Liz Earle, Bellamianta, Ted Baker, Jack Wills, Soap & Glory, and No7.

You can shop all their Star Gift sets here.