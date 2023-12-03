12 Days of Gossmas: Win a €500 voucher for the luxurious Ice House Hotel

It’s the third day of our 12 Days of Gossmas giveaways, and today – we’re giving away a €500 voucher for the luxurious Ice House Hotel in Co. Mayo.

Whether you want to book a luxurious stay in their Riverview rooms, enjoy a day at Chill Spa with your pick of treatments, or dine at the stylish 54° 9° Restaurant for lunch, dinner or Afternoon Tea – there’s so much to choose from.

Gift it all to yourself, or if you’re feeling generous this Christmas, why not gift €250 to someone special and keep €250 for yourself?

Take a break from the hectic festive season with a mindful getaway to the Ice House Hotel in Ballina.

With beautiful bedrooms overlooking the River Moy, gorgeous seasonal focused food, a wellness focused spa, the Ice House Hotel has everything you need for a relaxing break this Christmas.

The Ice House Hotel offers a North Mayo destination where guests can get some much needed downtime in one of the country’s most beautiful locations.

For the food lover, the beauty enthusiast or the adventurer, a gift voucher from The Ice House Hotel is the perfect present to give your loved ones this festive season.

With both monetary and experiential vouchers available, your gift will be the most coveted this Christmas.

To be in with a chance of winning a €500 voucher for the Ice House Hotel, enter our Gossmas competition on Instagram below.

To enter simply like the post, make sure you’re following @icehousemayo and @goss.ie on Instagram, and leave a comment using the #Gossmas.

T&Cs:

Valid until 30th June 2024. Dates Subject to availability. Prize Voucher must be mentioned when booking. Prize Voucher is not valid in conjunction with any other offers.

Voucher is subject to availability at time of booking. Voucher cannot be redeemed for a cash alternative.