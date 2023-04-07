X Factor star Eoghan Quigg welcomes his second child: ‘Our family is now complete’

Eoghan Quigg has revealed his family “is now complete” after welcoming his second child with his longterm girlfriend Amy Campbell.

The Irish singer, who shot to fame on The X Factor back in 2008, shared the happy news on Instagram.

Alongside photos of him and Amy with their newborn baby, he wrote: “The finale has arrived. Our baby boy Camden Eoghan Quigg was born in the early hours of this morning.”

“Mummy and baby are doing well… I’m so proud of you @amylcampbell our family is now complete #CamdenEoghanQuigg,” he added.

Eoghan and Amy, who have been in a relationship since 2015, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Emmy, in August 2021.

The 30-year-old is also stepdad to Amy’s two children from a previous relationship.

Eoghan was just 16-years-old when he shot to fame on The X Factor in 2008 alongside the likes of Alexandra Burke, JLS and Diana Vickers.

Sadly, his music career failed to take off after the show and he now works as a radio presenter in Northern Ireland.