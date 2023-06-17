WATCH: Thousands of mourners step out to pay their respects to the late Christy Dignam

Thousands of mourners stepped out in Finglas to pay their respects to the late Christy Dignam on Saturday.

The Aslan star sadly passed away on Tuesday at the age of 63.

He was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer back in 2013.

Fans said their goodbyes to Christy at the farewell gathering, which took place in Farnham Drive, opposite Erin’s Isle GAA club, at about 10am on Saturday.

The singer’s daughter Kiera confirmed the sad news of his death via a statement on Tuesday, which read: “On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam.”

“Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4pm Tuesday, June 13th 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family.”

“We ask that you honour our family’s need for privacy during this immensely painful period.”

“Let us all hold him in our hearts and cherish the remarkable life of a talented singer, great story teller and amazing person.

“We thank you so much for your love and support shown to us. Kathryn, Kiera, Darren, Cian, Ava, Jake and our extended family x.”