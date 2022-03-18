WATCH: The official trailer for the third and final season of Derry Girls

Channel 4 has released the official trailer for the third and final season of Derry Girls.

Following multiple delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the popular coming-of-age sitcom will finally returns to screens this spring.

The series follows the lives of a group of friends who attend an all-girls school in Derry during the Troubles in the 1990s.

The cast includes Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Nicola Coughlan, Louisa Harland, Dylan Llewellyn, Tara Lynne O’Neill, Kathy Kiera Clarke, Leah O’Rourke, Siobhán McSweeney, Ian McElhinney, Tommy Tierman, Kevin McAleer, Peter Campion, and more.

The cast finished filming the new season in December, and took to Instagram to bid farewell to their characters.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare in the series, wrote: “Goodbye Derry Girls, it’s been quite a ride 🌈.”

Siobhan McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael, also shared a photo of her character’s costume.

She wrote: “Goodbye you mad woman. You changed my life. I know you’d hate to hear this, but I love you. #derrygirls #srmichaelforever”