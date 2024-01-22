WATCH: The first official teaser for Netflix’s Ripley – starring Andrew Scott

Netflix has released the first official teaser for Ripley, starring Andrew Scott.

The eight episode series will launch on April 4th, 2024.

The drama will follow Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott), a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York.

Tom is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home.

His acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder.

The drama is based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels, and stars Dakota Fanning as Marge Sherwood, and Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf.