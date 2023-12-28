WATCH: Nicky Byrne takes a trip down memory lane this Christmas

Westlife’s Nicky Byrne has taken a trip down memory lane this Christmas in a sweet video uploaded to his Instagram account.

In the video, the father-of-three took the 102 bus from Malahide to his mother’s home in Baldoyle, where the singer grew up.

Standing at the bus stop, Nicky explained that it had been a long time since he last travelled on Dublin Bus.

The 45-year-old braved Storm Gerrit on Wednesday as he detailed his journey home.

He filmed the North Dublin coastline as well as his primary school he attended and the local community hall he used to hang out at.

The singer reminisced on his childhood and wrote in the caption alongside the nostalgic video: “A bus trip home!”

“It’s been many many many years!!!”

“102 Malahide to Baldoyle @transportforireland @dublinbus #NoLeapCard and #NotQuiteAtBusPassAgeYet! #Memories”