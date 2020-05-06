WATCH: Martin King bursts out laughing as YouTuber impersonates him on The Six O’Clock Show

This is too funny!

WATCH: Martin King bursts out laughing as YouTuber impersonates him on The...

Martin King and Muireann O’Connell couldn’t contain their laughter on The Six O’Clock Show – as a YouTuber expertly impersonated the former weatherman.

Conor Moore appeared on the show on Tuesday evening via video link, and left viewers in stitches as he impersonated Martin’s old weather bulletins.

Putting on his best Martin King accent, he started the skit by shouting: “Hello from Orlando! How’s it going, says you.”

This was BRILLIANT! 😂 The unbelievably talented Conor Moore joined us this evening and debuted his Martin King impression!! 🗣@MuireannO_C was in stitches! 😂 Watch @ConorSketches on the #TheConorMooreShow on @GOLFPASSUKI.#SixVMTV pic.twitter.com/fmnodVfIj6 — Six O’Clock Show (@SixOClockShow) May 5, 2020

Martin and Muireann burst out laughing as Conor proceeded to imitate him.

The TV presenter laughed: “That was brilliant. That really, really was good. And you did it in front of me!”

Muireann added: “You’ve never done that one before! I’ve never seen you do that before. It’s brilliant — I love it.”

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we’re talking through Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s rocky relationship, after the couple recently confirmed they’re expecting their first child.

Speaking of relationships, is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Are Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian back on? The girls talk through all the latest Kardashian-Jenner news.

Plus Ali and Kendra delve deep into the new hit series Normal People, and THOSE controversial sex scenes: