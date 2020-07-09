WATCH: Mark Wahlberg records special message for Irish primary school students

The Hollywood star paid tribute to the graduating class of 2020

Mark Wahlberg has recorded a special message for sixth class students in Waterford’s Ballymacarbry Central School.

According to WLR FM, the Hollywood actor attends the Church of the Good Shepherd in Beverly Hills, where the parish priest is the uncle of Ballymacarbery’s school principal.

Footballer Niall Quinn, rugby star Gordon D’Arcy, Johnny B from the 2 Johnnies and Irish writer Judi Curtin also recorded messages for the graduating students, who missed out on their last few months of school as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the clip, Mark Wahlberg promised to visit when normality resumes.

“Hey guys, Mark Wahlberg here all the way from LA,” he said, “Wishing you the very best as you make the big move from primary to secondary school.”

“I heard from your headmaster Mr. O’Ryan that you’re a lovely bunch but missed out on all your final term, and all the nice things like confirmation, graduation mass and many other things your teachers Claire and Michael had planned.”

“Undoubtedly, you will always remember your final year in Ballymacarbry National School,” he continued, before holding up images of the class and their school.

“Congratulations, god bless you and many many many more to come. I look forward to meeting you all in person.”

“I’m coming to Father O’Ryan, I don’t know exactly when or how I’ll get there, but I’m going to make my way there.”

“God bless you guys, congrats, I love ya,” he added.

