The actress has debuted a new hairstyle

Aoibhin Garrihy shows off ‘radical’ new look after lockdown

Aoibhin Garrihy has debuted her “radical” new look after lockdown.

After spending months in quarantine, the former Fair City star finally visited her hairdresser this week and decided to get a fringe.

Taking to Instagram, Aoibhin shared a photo of her new hairstyle with her 135k followers.

She captioned the post: “Covid has put years on us…it needed to be radical 💇‍♀️ .”

“Thanks @normajeanhair @theroomhairco for bringing some much needed bounce back 💃🏼,” he added.

Friends and fans flooded the comment section to compliment the mother-of-two’s new ‘do.

“You look like the fresh faced lead female beauty in a rom com 😍😍😍,” her sister Doireann commented.

Roz Purcell wrote: “Ok now I need a fringe 😍.”

Aoibhin married her hotelier husband John Burke in Clare back in 2016.

The couple have two children together – Hanorah, 2, and Líobhan, who they welcomed in November last year.

