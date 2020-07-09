Harry Potter star Devon Murray announces he’s expecting first child

The Irish actor confirmed the exciting news on social media

Devon Murray has announced that he’s expecting his first child with girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey Quinn.

The 31-year-old, who played Seamus Finnigan in the Harry Potter films, confirmed the exciting news on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Devon shared a sweet snap of a babygro with images from a sonogram.

“Baby Murray – 14th of January 2021!” he captioned the post.

Friends and fans were quick to congratulate the happy couple – including some of the actor’s co-stars from Harry Potter.

“Awwww congratulations Dev!! So happy for you! ❤️ you’re going to be such a fun dad!” Irish actress Evanna Lynch commented.

“Congratulations Dev!! So exciting 👶🏻💐,” fellow co-star Scarlett Hefner penned.

“Congrats Devon and Shannon. So excited for ye,” one fan added.

The Irish child star acted in all eight of the Harry Potter films, beginning in the first film Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

It is believed that Devon has been dating Shannon since September 2018, the Mirror reports.

Last July, Devon posted a montage of adorable snaps with Shannon to mark her birthday, alongside a touching message.

“Happy Birthday to the best girlfriend ever. I can’t wait to go on more life adventures with you @smccaffreyquinn I hope you have a great day. Love you ❤️🥂,” he wrote.

Devon is the second Harry Potter star to celebrate becoming a father this year.

Rupert Grint, who portrayed Ron Weasley in the popular film franchise, welcomed a baby girl with his girlfriend Georgia Groome back in May.

